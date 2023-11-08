Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

