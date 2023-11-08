Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,071 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

