Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

