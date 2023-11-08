Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,366 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

