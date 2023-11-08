Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $80.17 and a one year high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

