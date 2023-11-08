Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 904 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,623,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,036,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 85,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $448.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

