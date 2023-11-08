Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

