Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 29.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of C$7.91 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0061162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.