Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 154,563 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,563 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of WNS worth $86,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 103,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

