Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 90,917 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,917 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Rayonier worth $69,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after buying an additional 1,342,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,816. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

