Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,806 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of Regal Rexnord worth $362,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $864,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,842. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -566.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

