Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Lancaster Colony worth $108,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $50,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. 5,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,544. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

