Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,823 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of UGI worth $61,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
UGI Price Performance
Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 123,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
