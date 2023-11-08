Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 131,305 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pfizer worth $253,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. 3,352,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,133,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

