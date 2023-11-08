Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 25,071 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Deere & Company worth $284,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

DE traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $371.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,576. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

