Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 630,677 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Lear worth $294,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 1.1 %

Lear stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,169. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

