Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Gates Industrial worth $65,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

