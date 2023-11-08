Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,883 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.05% of WESCO International worth $280,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after buying an additional 222,092 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 89.2% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 12,007.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,727,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. 35,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $185.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

