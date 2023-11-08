Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $328,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.70 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.02.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

