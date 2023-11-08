Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Dominion Energy worth $196,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

NYSE:D traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 989,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

