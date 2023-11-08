Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,182 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $218,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,670. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

