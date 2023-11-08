Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $250,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,554. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

