Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

