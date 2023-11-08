Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 427,516 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.33% of Ashland worth $148,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 0.2 %

Ashland Announces Dividend

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $76.73. 25,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

