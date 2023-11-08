Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $117.02 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Coterra Energy worth $117,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 893,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

