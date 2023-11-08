Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $147.17 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,588 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of ESAB worth $147,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 849,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,105 shares of company stock valued at $152,136. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

