Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $179.13 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $179,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.81. 423,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.04. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.