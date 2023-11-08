Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $259.10 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 119,996 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.25% of BorgWarner worth $259,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 189,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

