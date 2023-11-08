Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $337.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Home Depot worth $337,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.52.

HD stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $297.36. 368,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $297.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

