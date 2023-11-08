Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $350 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Humana worth $350,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.74. The company had a trading volume of 130,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.46. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $564.60.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

