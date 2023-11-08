Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $370.90 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,149 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Allstate worth $370,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 64,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,494. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

