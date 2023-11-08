Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $466.22 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,871 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of General Motors worth $466,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

GM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 2,521,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,394,286. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

