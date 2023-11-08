Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $59.72 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 5.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $59,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,312. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

