Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $67.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $67,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 55.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,596. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

