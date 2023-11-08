Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $92.47 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 604,677 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Ciena worth $92,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 703,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 278,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock worth $1,596,855 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

