Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $924.52 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,067,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 4.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of American International Group worth $924,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 197,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.