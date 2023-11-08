Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,306,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Sensata Technologies worth $103,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,469,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $823,811,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,957,000 after buying an additional 664,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,261,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. 173,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

