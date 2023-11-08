Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.18% of Allegiant Travel worth $97,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.64. 31,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,861 shares of company stock worth $344,042 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

