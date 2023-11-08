Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $155.77 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 990,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after buying an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ferguson by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,946 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FERG stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $110.02 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

