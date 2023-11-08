Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $239.63 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,816,719 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,625,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Target as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 137,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.45. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

