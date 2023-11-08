Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 125,984 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125,984 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Texas Instruments worth $456,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.88. 706,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,762. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

