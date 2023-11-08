Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63,302 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Post worth $133,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Post by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Post by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Post by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

