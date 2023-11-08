Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Chevron worth $412,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 241,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 305,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 11.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 865,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,232,000 after purchasing an additional 103,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.95. 2,550,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

