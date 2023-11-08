Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $68,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,481. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

