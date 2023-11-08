Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,329,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 646,628 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $239,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

