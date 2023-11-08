Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of CubeSmart worth $115,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 563,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

