Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 260,787 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $392,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

