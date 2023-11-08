Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,007 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Carrier Global worth $216,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. 318,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

