Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,944 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of Red Rock Resorts worth $221,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 80,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,349. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.14. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

