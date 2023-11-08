Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 330,626 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330,626 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Stryker worth $253,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average is $283.36. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.87.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

